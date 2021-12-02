Governor Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania has signed his 52nd veto, thereby killing the Permitless Concealed Carry Bill.

According to the Associated Press, Pennsylvania’s governor has vetoed a bill that would have enabled anyone to carry weapons openly or hidden without a permit.

On Thursday, Tom Wolf vetoed the bill, making it his 52nd veto in his second term. Since Governors Milton Shapp and Robert Casey, he is now the governor of Pennsylvania who has vetoed the most bills. He’ll be in power for another 13 months.

In a statement on his website, Wolf described the law as “hazardous.” “I support a number of public policy initiatives, including safe storage legislation, extreme risk protection orders, expanded reporting requirements for lost or stolen guns, and correcting gaps in the background check system,” he stated. “Unfortunately, this bill would exacerbate gun violence while also increasing the danger of injury to law enforcement officers.” He also stated that one of his primary priorities is to curb gun violence throughout the state, particularly in Philadelphia.

According to the Associated Press, the shelved bill would have allowed gun owners to carry a gun without a licence. In addition, the bill would have repealed a Philadelphia ordinance that required all gun owners who wish to openly carry a weapon to obtain a permit.

“Removing the licensing background investigation will limit law enforcement’s capacity to prevent those who shouldn’t be permitted to carry a concealed firearm from doing so,” Wolf said. “Domestic abusers and other dangerous criminals in our neighborhoods should not be able to carry concealed guns.” Wolf stated that his veto would have no impact on the 1.3 million people who had legitimately earned a handgun license. He pointed out that states that do not require permits have an 11 percent higher homicide rate.

The Legislature has never overridden a Wolf veto, with Democrats shielding Wolf and preventing Republicans from obtaining the two-thirds majority required in both chambers.

Republicans accuse Wolf of failing to engage with lawmakers, compromise, or negotiate because of his growing list of vetoes.

The governor’s wide use of executive authority to respond to the epidemic has sparked controversy, with Wolf vetoing a dozen COVID-19-related laws submitted by parliament.

