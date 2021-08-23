Governor Stitt, a vaccinated Oklahoma teacher, blames COVID infection on lawmakers.

A high school teacher in northwest Oklahoma City is accusing state lawmakers and Republican Governor Kevin Stitt for adopting Senate Bill 658 earlier this year, which he claims caused his COVID-19 infection.

Aaron Baker, a social studies teacher in one of Oklahoma’s public schools, claims he contracted COVID-19 after returning to school for the new school year.

SB 658, enacted into law by Stitt in May, prohibits Oklahoma schools from enforcing mask mandates unless the governor declares a state of emergency.

“I want to be as clear as I possibly can,” Baker wrote, listing every co-author of SB 658 as well as every state senator or representative who voted in favor of the law. The following folks are solely responsible for my contracting COVID-19.”

Baker indicated that he did not blame his school, administration, government figures in the district, unmasked pupils, or even unvaccinated colleagues, but instead blamed the governor for the majority of his infection.

In a Monday blog post, Baker said, “Last but not least, fault falls squarely on Governor Kevin Stitt, who continues to refuse to respond to our ever-growing medical problem in Oklahoma caused by the Delta variant.”

“I have no doubt that if Gov. Stitt had declared a state of emergency three weeks ago, when it became clear that the numbers would continue to rise, my district would have kept our mask mandate from last year in place, and I would not be sitting here with a fever and an ache that is almost enough to overpower and silence my anger and frustration,” he added.

Because his “exposure level elsewhere pales in contrast,” the vaccinated teacher stated it was “undeniable” that he caught the illness at school.

Baker, who says he doesn’t wear a mask at school except when he teaches behind his standing desk, writes that he started feeling sick on the eighth day back to school after his throat became sore during lunch.

“At the conclusion of the school day, around 3:30 p.m., I felt unusual enough to seek out a test and start a self-quarantine from my family. This isn’t a narrative about how masks and immunizations are ineffectual. Quite the contrary,” says the. This is a condensed version of the information.