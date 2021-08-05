Governor Ron DeSantis accuses Vice President Joe Biden of failing to ‘turn off the virus.’

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has retaliated against President Joe Biden’s jab at the governor, who previously prohibited public school districts from imposing mask mandates.

DeSantis responded to Biden’s statements that the Florida governor should “get out of the way” of those working to stem the spread of COVID-19 during a press conference on Wednesday.

“Joe Biden likewise believes that vaccination should be mandatory by the government and that you should be required to provide proof of immunization in order to participate in society,” DeSantis stated.

“We stated from the start that we’re going to make it [vaccines]available to everyone, but we’re not going to force anyone to get it. “Ultimately, the ability to do it is a personal choice,” he stated.

Florida, according to DeSantis, would continue to battle against mask and immunization mandates. “So, I believe the question is whether we should have a free society or a biological security state. And, Florida, I can tell you, we’re a free state,” he remarked.

During his 2020 presidential campaign, Biden allegedly failed to keep his promise to terminate COVID-19, according to the governor.

“This is a candidate for president who campaigned on the promise to, quote, ‘shut down the virus.’ And what has he accomplished? Because he has a wide-open southern border, he has imported more virus from all over the world. Every month, hundreds of thousands of people come across,” he remarked.

DeSantis argued that Biden’s views on mask mandates and vaccinations would have no bearing on the lives of Floridians.

“If you’re trying to take away parents’ rights in Florida, I’m going to stand in your way; I’m not going to let you get away with it. You’re attempting to prevent children from receiving a decent in-person education. I’m going to get in your way, and I’m going to fight for the kids in Florida,” he added.

“If you’re trying to impose mandates, if you’re trying to wreck people’s jobs, livelihoods, and small businesses, if you’re trying to lock people up, I’m standing in your way and I’m standing up for the people of Florida.”

Finally, Desantis urged that Biden concentrate on border security rather than criticizing his mask mandate decisions.

“So, why don’t you go on and do your job?” Why don’t you secure this border? And you won’t be able to do anything until you’ve done that. He said, “I don’t want to hear another word about COVID from you.”