Governor Ralph Northam of Virginia is sharing his ‘long COVID’ experiences as a warning before his term ends.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam became ill with COVID-19 in September 2020, and the unique coronavirus has left him with long-term effects more than a year later.

The Democratic governor’s sense of taste and smell has not returned. Northam, who will leave office in three months, is sharing his experience in the hopes of persuading others to be vaccinated, according to the Virginian Pilot.

He told the publication, “I’m 62, and I can cope with this.”

“But, if you’re 15, 20, or any other age, why take the danger of developing symptoms that could last the rest of your life? In the worst-case situation, you have COVID pneumonia and do not recover, resulting in death.” According to the newspaper, the governor’s favorite foods suddenly taste like cardboard, and his toothpaste now tastes like metal.

Northam has already spoken about his extended COVID experiences.

He said in May that he still couldn’t smell or taste anything seven months after his infection.

“Many of the long-term adverse effects are even worse,” he explained. “If you haven’t had the vaccine, keep in mind that COVID might make you very sick for months. The variants that are now circulating increase the chances of being ill… I’ve had both COVID and the vaccine, and it’s a toss-up between the two.” I still can’t smell or taste anything seven months after receiving COVID-19. And many people suffer from significantly more severe long-term adverse effects.

I’ve had both the virus and the vaccine, and I’d pick the vaccine over the virus any day. pic.twitter.com/iciZQEMNqt — Ralph Northam, Governor of Virginia (@GovernorVA) 7th of May, 2021 According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, persons who have been infected with COVID-19 can experience a variety of symptoms for weeks or months following infection. Breathing problems, weariness, joint or muscle discomfort, headaches, and heart palpitations are among them.

“Unlike some other types of post-COVID problems, which tend to emerge mainly in persons who have had a severe illness,” the CDC writes, “these symptoms can happen to anyone who has had COVID-19, even if the illness was moderate or if they had no early symptoms.”

Researchers in Virginia are looking into folks who have lost their senses after contracting COVID-19. This is a condensed version of the information.