Governor Larry Hogan of Maryland says his state wants to take in more Afghan refugees.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan stated on Sunday that his state will strive to take in as many Afghan refugees as possible when the United States evacuates Americans and Afghan allies from the country.

Hogan, a Republican, told CBS News’ Face the Nation, “I was the first governor in America to call out and say we wanted to reach out and take more of these special immigrant visas for the folks who have been our allies that we’ve made a commitment to.”

President Biden's handling of Afghanistan is a "unmitigated disaster," according to @GovLarryHogan, who also told @MajorCBS that Maryland wants to take more migrants with Special Immigrant Visas. "We have to stand by those who have been our allies and to whom we have made commitments."

“We have to back them up. We need to get our Americans out of there, and we also need to get our allies out. And we’ll do everything we can to assist in that effort,” he continued.

Hogan stated that he had a meeting with the US State Department on Monday to discuss the matter.

“We’ve already gotten several into our state in the last week or two, and we’re going to attempt to acquire as many as we can,” he said.

Several lawmakers, including Hogan, have stated that they would welcome Afghan refugees when the US pulls out of Afghanistan.

Oregon Governor Kate Brown, a Democrat, volunteered to relocate Afghan refugees in her state on Wednesday and asked President Joe Biden to lift the United States’ refugee cap.

Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Doucey stated on Thursday that he is “working closely with federal and state officials to give [Afghan refugees] safety in Arizona.”

“Afghans who were fleeing the Taliban dictatorship fought alongside American military forces for liberation. In a joint statement with Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers, Doucey stated, “We’re appreciative for their efforts, and Arizona warmly embraces our fair share of the refugees in our state.”

While some Republican officials have stated that they would welcome Afghan allies, others have expressed reservations about resettling refugees soon.

