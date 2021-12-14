Governor Kristi Noem of South Dakota wants a moment of silence to begin each school day, and she hopes that students would pray.

Governor Kristi Noem of South Dakota is striving to have a moment of silence at the beginning of each school day at the state’s public schools. Although the proposed legislation said that the moment should not be construed as a religious exercise, Noem’s office stated that the move is intended to “reinstate protections for prayer in schools.” According to the proposed measure, the moment of silence would last up to one minute, and students and teachers would be free to use the time as they saw fit. During the moment of silence, this can include “voluntary prayer, thought, meditation, or other calm, respectful activity,” according to the proposed bill.

The act stated, “The legislature of South Dakota determines that a moment of silence at the start of each school day is best served to provide kids and teachers a breather from the frenzy of everyday life and to promote a tone of decorum that will be favorable to learning.”

Students and teachers would not be allowed to choose how they use the mandatory period of silence, and no student would be allowed to “interfere with another student’s engagement in the moment of silence,” according to the proposal.

According to a statement from Noem’s office, the bill ensures that all children have the chance to pray at the start of each school day.

In a statement, Noem stated, “Every student deserves the opportunity to begin their day with a calm, silent moment.” “I hope kids will use this time to say a quick prayer or think about their day ahead. It will benefit kids and teachers equally, regardless of how they choose to use this time.” The Republican governor hinted at the measure when she pledged in 2021 to “restore prayer to South Dakota schools,” according to the announcement. The bill, dubbed “A Moment of Silence,” appears to fulfill this promise.

South Dakota’s legislature is expected to take up the bill in the 2022 session.

Noem’s bill isn’t his first attempt to bring religious concepts into public classrooms.

In 2019, she was successful in having the national motto “In God We Trust” placed in all public schools, which sparked a nationwide debate and drew condemnation from organisations such as Freedom From Religion. This is a condensed version of the information.