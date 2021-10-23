Governor Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma is being chastised for saying “no such thing” as nonbinary.

Governor Kevin Stitt’s remark that “there is no such thing as non-binary sex” is destructive to both the LGBTQ community and the working relationship between lawmakers has been attacked by Oklahoma’s first nonbinary state representative.

Stitt, a Republican, made the remarks after a lawsuit forced the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) to issue a birth certificate with a nonbinary gender classification.

“I think that humans are born male or female by God. In a statement, he stated, “Period.” “There is no such thing as non-binary sex, and I vehemently oppose the ostensibly OSDH court settlement reached by renegade activists who acted without due consent or monitoring.” In an interview with KOKH-TV, a local television news station, State Representative Mauree Turner, a Democrat, spoke out against the remarks.

Turner was elected as the nation’s first nonbinary state legislator in 2020.

“You can’t talk to me, you can’t talk to me like I’m a human being—you don’t see me if you have to work with individuals who vehemently reject your existence to the point that we can’t work together.” “Anyone’s professional relationship suffers as a result of this,” they told KOKH.

“What will it do to our community if we keep saying things like, ‘You’re not real, you have to conceal that part of you,'” they continued. What will that mean for our children?” Turner also turned to Twitter to voice their displeasure with Stitt’s remarks.

They added in a series of tweets, “As a non-binary Oklahoma who has to sit in rooms with these folks who very literally pretend that I don’t exist – I don’t expect anything less from them.”

Following a settlement between the State Government of Health and Kit Lorelied, who sued the department after it refused to put a nonbinary designation on their birth certificate, the state released its first nonbinary birth certificate. The department was defended by the attorney general’s office in the lawsuit, and a settlement was reached in May.

According to the lawsuit, seventeen states and the District of Columbia accept nonbinary gender identity and allow it to be written on identification documents.

“To be able to,” Turner told KOKH, “is really, really essential.” This is a condensed version of the information.