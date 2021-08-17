Governor Greg Abbott of Texas has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and is being treated with Regeneron.

On Tuesday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott tested positive for COVID-19, according to his office.

Abbott, who has been completely vaccinated against the virus, was not showing any symptoms as of Tuesday evening, according to the statement, and is being treated with Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment.

“Governor Greg Abbott tested positive for the COVID-19 virus today,” according to the statement. “The Governor has been testing on a daily basis, and the first positive test result came today. Governor Abbott maintains continuous contact with his staff, agency leaders, and other government officials to ensure that state government runs smoothly and efficiently.”

According to the statement, Abbott will isolate at the Governor’s Mansion and test everyday. Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott has tested negative, and he has told everyone with whom he has had contact.

This is a breaking news item, and more information will be added as it becomes available.