Governor: Federal pandemic aid will provide running water to some of Kentucky’s poorest areas.

According to the Associated Press, Democratic Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear proposes to use a portion of his state’s federal money to provide clean drinking water to some of Kentucky’s impoverished areas for the first time.

Beshear discussed the project on Monday, which is linked to internet and wastewater upgrades that will cost millions of dollars in federal funds.

According to the Associated Press, while the federal monies will help the entire state, some rural and urban areas that have been ignored will receive additional attention. This will help meet the fundamental human requirements of some state residents while also enhancing the state’s economic growth prospects, according to Beshear.

“If we are on the verge of a new age of wealth, which I believe we are,” he continued, “we must ensure that everyone is included.” “That’s sections of eastern and western Kentucky that are frequently overlooked. Certain Lexington and Louisville communities are far too often overlooked. So you can see that there is some deliberateness in making sure that we are lifting everyone up.” According to the Associated Press, regions of Kentucky have some of the highest poverty rates in the country, with residents without essential living utilities. According to Beshear’s office, the government money will provide potable water service to around 125 individuals in eastern Kentucky and flowing water to many residences in western Kentucky for the first time.

“I’ve had the privilege of presenting those money and meeting and hugging people who have never had access to clean drinking water,” Beshear said on Monday.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The Democratic governor recalled meeting Kentuckians who, for the first time, will be able to drink clean water from their own taps, thanks to federally funded initiatives. He claims that wastewater improvements will draw businesses and jobs to industrial sites, while homes that have been cut off from the internet will be able to have wireless access in the future owing to federal assistance.

In a Zoom interview with the Associated Press, Beshear said, “Everything in [Washington] D.C. gets caught up in Democrat or Republican, red or blue.” “And the proper perspective is: safe drinking water.” This is a condensed version of the information.