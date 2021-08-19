Governor Brown of Oregon issues a COVID vaccine mandate for all teachers and school personnel.

On Thursday, Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced a new policy mandating all K-12 school teachers and staff personnel to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.

“I’ve asked the Oregon Health Authority to issue a rule requiring all teachers, educators, support staff, and volunteers in K-12 schools to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19––again by October 18, or six weeks from FDA approval, whichever is later,” Brown stated in a series of tweets.

“There will be people who disagree with the actions I am taking today,” Brown stated in a subsequent tweet. However, classes have begun across the state. COVID-19 is a menace to our children, and they must be protected. And I’m willing to bear the consequences.”

“We’ve seen school districts in the south get upended by COVID-19, with thousands of students confined because they opened without sufficient safety measures,” Brown said during a press conference announcing the vaccine requirement.

“Having all adults around pupils completely vaccinated against COVID-19 gives another layer of safety for students,” Brown stated.

Brown also announced a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for all healthcare professionals in the state during the news conference. Brown stated on Thursday that the state’s “vaccination requirement will no longer have a testing option.” Previously, healthcare workers in Oregon could opt out of receiving a COVID-19 vaccine if they completed weekly testing.

According to Brown, healthcare workers in the state must be vaccinated by October 18, or six weeks after the Food and Drug Administration approves the vaccine (FDA).

Brown’s announcement comes only one day after the Portland Public School District announced that all staff employees will be forced to obtain the COVID-19 vaccine before the school year begins.

