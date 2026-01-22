Government Plans Major Police Overhaul in England and Wales

The UK government is preparing to announce sweeping changes to the structure of policing in England and Wales, reducing the current number of police forces in a bid to modernize the system and tackle rising levels of crime. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood is expected to unveil the reform plans on Monday, addressing what government sources have termed “an epidemic of everyday offences.”

Under the proposed reforms, the number of police forces will be drastically reduced from 43 to a smaller, more efficient structure. This restructuring will place a greater emphasis on tackling serious and organized crime, including complex investigations like homicides. Local police units will focus on neighborhood-level crime such as shoplifting and anti-social behavior, with each town, city, and borough forming a new “local policing area.”

The move comes as police chiefs across the country have called for the creation of 12 “mega forces” to streamline operations, save money, and improve crime-fighting capabilities. Mahmood is believed to support this approach, arguing that the current system is outdated and wasteful, with each force maintaining its own management structure, headquarters, and back-office operations. By consolidating these functions, the government aims to free up resources that can be reinvested into additional police officers and modern technology.

Support for Reform and Potential Challenges

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley is among the most vocal proponents of the overhaul, calling for a “dramatic” change to the police model. Rowley highlighted that the current system, based on a structure established in 1962, is no longer suited to meet modern challenges. He argued that a reduction in the number of police forces would allow for greater investment in technology, ultimately improving law enforcement’s ability to combat both local and international threats.

“We are overdue big police reforms,” Rowley said in a recent interview. “The system is so out of date, and we are all in agreement that it needs to change quite dramatically.” He emphasized that simplifying the police structure would lead to more efficient resource allocation and strengthen national security efforts.

However, the proposed changes are not without controversy. Critics, including Conservative shadow home secretary Chris Philp, argue that merging forces could negatively impact crime-fighting efforts, particularly in smaller towns and villages. Philp cautioned that centralizing control could undermine local policing, potentially leading to slower response times and lower crime-solving rates.

The government’s plan also includes the creation of a more equitable system, where geographic location will no longer determine the quality of policing. A government source pointed to the challenges faced by Wiltshire Police during the 2018 Salisbury poisonings, where resources from 40 other forces were needed to respond to the crisis. Under the new structure, all forces will be better equipped to handle major incidents, regardless of their size.

The full implementation of the changes is expected to take several years, with the merger of forces anticipated to be completed by the mid-2030s. An independent review will determine the final number and location of the new forces.

Similar proposals to reduce the number of police forces have been suggested in the past, with former Labour home secretary Charles Clarke proposing a reduction to 24 forces in 2006. However, his plans were eventually scrapped after significant opposition from police officers and unions. Despite this, allies of Mahmood argue that she is committed to bold, necessary reform and is prepared to navigate the political challenges ahead.