Government officials and employers are looking to make sure there isn't another COVID outbreak when the current one fades.

As the COVID-19 outbreak fades, government officials and companies are considering strengthening and expanding immunization requirements in order to avoid future outbreak.

COVID-19-related deaths are decreasing, and hospitalization rates are decreasing across the United States. For the first time in two months, the number of new cases each day is poised to fall below 100,000. Government officials and employers are seeking to keep the momentum going by limiting the virus’s spread.

Anyone attending a bar, restaurant, nail salon, gym, or Lakers game must be vaccinated beginning Wednesday. Vaccine regulations in New York City and San Francisco are identical.

On Thursday, a statewide vaccine requirement for hospital and nursing home staff in New York will be expanded to include home care and hospice workers.

Teachers and long-term care professionals should be required to be vaccinated and tested, according to Minnesota’s governor.

Since mid-September, the number of deaths per day in the United States has decreased by over 15%, averaging around 1,750 per day. The average number of new cases per day has dropped by 40% in the last three weeks to slightly over 103,000.

Since its most recent peak of about 94,000 Americans in hospitals a month ago, the number of Americans infected with COVID-19 has decreased by about a fourth.

Dr. Marybeth Sexton, an infectious-disease specialist at Emory University School of Medicine, said, “What we’re seeing is what we’ve seen in the last three surges.” “It’s important to realize that just because these numbers are decreasing does not mean we should stop working. It’s a cue to go for broke.” “We might be right back here in the winter with surge five,” she warned, if people stop using masks and social isolation and stop being vaccinated.

The drops have been more pronounced in many Deep South states, where instances have dropped more than twice as quickly as the national average. Over the last two weeks, the number of cases in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Arkansas has been slashed in half.

It’s unclear what’s causing the drop, but health experts say it’s because more people are getting vaccinated and additional vaccination mandates are being implemented by the government and commercial sector. This is a condensed version of the information.