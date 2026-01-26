Government Launches Campaign to Address Male Loneliness Through Sport

The UK Government is tackling the issue of male loneliness with a new initiative, urging men to connect through sports. The Team Up campaign, which runs from January 26 to February 2, highlights the role of sports clubs in fostering mental well-being among young men. The campaign encourages men to engage with local sports activities to help combat isolation, improve their mental health, and create supportive communities.

Sport Stars Rally Behind Initiative

Prominent sports figures, including rugby legend Jonny Wilkinson, cricketer Jacob Bethell, and darts champion Luke Littler, are championing the campaign. They believe that the power of sport can provide a vital space for men to bond, share experiences, and break free from the pressures of loneliness.

Wilkinson, who led England to a World Cup victory, emphasized the importance of sport in building connections. “It’s definitely not wrong to feel isolated or stressed, but coming together through sport is something that can change lives,” he said. The campaign is backed by major sporting bodies such as the Premier League, Rugby Football League, and the EFL.

The survey conducted by Sport England found that one in four boys and young men experience loneliness at least occasionally, sparking concern among policymakers. They have warned that young men without access to positive outlets, like sports, are at a higher risk of mental health struggles and negative influences from online spaces.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy voiced her support for the initiative, stating, “Too many young men face loneliness in silence, unsure of where to turn. By using the power of sport, we can show them they are not alone and provide a platform for connection and support.” She hopes the campaign will challenge the stigma surrounding male mental health and encourage open conversations.

Jacob Bethell, 22, reflected on the sense of belonging that sport has given him, stating, “Being part of a team teaches you that you matter, that your voice counts, and that you’re stronger together than on your own.” He urged other young men to join their local clubs, where they can find support and community through sports.

The Team Up campaign is part of the UK Government’s broader 10-year youth plan, which includes a £500 million investment to revive youth services and provide safe, positive spaces for young people. Sports clubs across the country will host events to shine a light on how physical activity can be a force for good in supporting mental health and combating loneliness.