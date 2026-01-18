Government Disarmament Effort Recovers Nine Assault Rifles in Tana River

In a significant move to reduce violence in Tana River County, the Kenyan government’s amnesty-driven disarmament initiative has resulted in the surrender of nine illegal assault rifles. This marks a notable success in the ongoing operation to rid the region of illegal firearms before the approaching deadline of the amnesty period.

Community elders in Bangale returned a total of nine firearms to authorities, including seven AK-47s and two G3 rifles, in an effort to prevent further bloodshed from escalating inter-communal clashes that have plagued the region. The rifles were reportedly used in violent disputes over access to water and grazing land, which culminated in the deaths of 14 people in December 2025. The weapons, while old and in varying states of disrepair, are still operational and could have contributed to more fatalities.

Amnesty Window Closing

David Koskei, Tana River’s County Commissioner, addressed the media and commended the surrender as a step forward, calling it a victory for peace and dialogue. However, he issued a stern warning to those still holding illegal arms, urging them to take advantage of the limited time left in the amnesty program. “We are telling those holding these weapons: the window is closing. Bring them to the chiefs, to the elders, or to the mosques. No questions will be asked. But once the amnesty expires next week, we will come for you door-to-door, and it will not be polite,” Koskei stated firmly.

While the recent surrender is seen as a breakthrough, authorities remain concerned about the scale of the problem. Intelligence reports suggest that illegal arms trafficking remains rampant, with traders exploiting the porous border with Somalia to fuel conflicts between rival pastoralist communities. The region’s arms economy is staggering, with one AK-47 reportedly fetching the price of three camels, illustrating the ease with which firearms circulate.

The involvement of local elders in the disarmament process has been crucial. Elder Ali Wario spoke passionately about the community’s commitment to peace, saying, “The gun brings only tears. We have decided to trust the government to protect us, so we are giving up the guns. But the government must now do its job.”

As the dry season looms and competition for limited resources intensifies, authorities are racing against time to ensure that weapons are removed from circulation before the next round of violence can unfold.