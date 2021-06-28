Government-backed loans from Greensill “passed to Gupta-linked enterprises.”

The lender has gone bankrupt. According to sources, Greensill Capital funneled all of the money it lent through the government-backed Covid plan to companies tied to tycoon Sanjeev Gupta.

According to records reviewed by the FT, seven of the eight Coronavirus Large Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CLBILS) loans Greensill provided went to companies affiliated with Mr Gupta’s GFG Alliance.

Aar Tee Commodities (UK), a company owned by Ravi Trehan, who was previously a director at two firms linked to Mr Gupta and his father, received the eighth loan.

The news was revealed by the Financial Times, which cited a Greensill Bank administrator’s report filed in Germany.

Liberty Pipes (Hartlepool), Liberty Steel Newport, Simec International (UK), Liberty Commodities, Liberty Industries UK, Liberty Merchant Bar, and Speciality Steel UK were among the GFG Alliance companies that financed under the plan, according to the newspaper.

Greensill extended loans totaling £400 million to the seven GFG Alliance enterprises and Aar Tee Commodities despite only being authorised to give loans of up to £50 million to any single entity.

Because the GFG Alliance is only a loose collection and not a single firm, it was permitted to do so.

CLBILS were created to help enterprises with annual revenues of more than £45 million.

It was implemented after the Covid-19 outbreak drove millions of enterprises to adjust their business practices.

If the debtors were unable to repay the loan, the government guaranteed to cover 80% of the debt. As part of CLBILS, a total of £5.3 billion has been lent to 716 enterprises.

GFG did not respond to a request for comment. The company, which is attempting to refinance the loans it obtained through Greensill, announced overnight that it had reached an agreement with Credit Suisse in Australia to put its Credit Suisse debts on hold.

“The six-week standstill agreement will allow GFG Alliance to complete LPMA (LIBERTY Primary Metals Australia) full refinancing, which is expected to be completed within this timeframe,” GFG said.

“Sanjeev Gupta and the GFG Alliance’s Restructuring and Transformation Committee continue to deliver,” the statement continued. (This is a brief piece.)