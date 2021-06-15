Gove supports footballers who take a knee after Patel calls it “gesture politics.”

After his Cabinet colleague Priti Patel condemned the behavior of footballers kneeling as “gesture politics,” Michael Gove remarked that people should be able to express their “strength of sentiment against racism.”

Mr Gove, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, said he will be “lustily” backing his native Scotland in the Euros on Friday.

When Scotland and England meet in a group match at Wembley, Scotland players will take a knee in solidarity with their English counterparts.

“I think that those who wish to exhibit their strength of sentiment against bigotry should have the opportunity to do so,” the Cabinet Office minister told Times Radio when asked if he would accept individuals kneeling before the game.

He predicted a 3-0 victory and stated that he would be cheering Scotland “as lustily and as Covid-securely as possible.”

“I’ll be rooting for them from the moment the whistle blows until the last whistle blows, when Scotland will, of course, win 3-0,” he stated.

His remarks came a day after Home Secretary Theresa May stated that she does not accept England’s footballers kneeling in protest of racial injustice.

After Gareth Southgate’s side faced jeers from a minority of fans in their first encounter of Euro 2020, Ms Patel did not condemn football supporters who booed players for kneeling, instead calling it a “decision for them.”

“I really don’t support individuals partaking in that type of gesture, gesture politics, to a certain extent,” she told GB News on Monday.

When asked last week if Boris Johnson supports players taking the knee, a spokesman for Number 10 answered, “Yes.”

“The Prime Minister supports everyone’s freedom to peacefully protest and express their dissatisfaction with injustices.

“The Prime Minister wants to see everyone behind the team, cheering them on rather than booing them.”

In 2016, as players protested against police brutality and racism in the United States, the symbol of anti-racism unity gained traction in American football.

Since then, the act has gained traction, with footballers in adopting it. (This is a brief piece.)