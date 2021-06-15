Gove says that something ‘unprecedented’ would have to happen to keep the July 19 reopening date from being postponed.

Michael Gove has stated that something “unprecedented and remarkable” would have to occur in order for the July 19 “terminus date” for easing Covid restrictions to be pushed back.

The Cabinet Office Minister expressed his agreement with Prime Minister Boris Johnson that the final lifting of lockdown restrictions will take place on July 19, with the four-week postponement announced on Monday providing additional time for individuals to acquire vaccines.

Scientists had warned that if stage four of England’s road map went forward as planned on June 21, the quickly spreading Delta variety, which was initially found in India, would result in a “significant” increase in hospital admissions.

The delay has enraged several Conservative MPs, and the announcement has been dubbed a “devastating blow” for the night-time sector.

When asked if the July 19 deadline could be extended further, Mr Gove told Sky News: “It would take an exceptional and remarkable change in the disease’s progression.”

He told BBC Breakfast that no one can foretell the future with “perfect” certainty.

“However, inasmuch as we can be confident about anything in this complex world, the higher level of immunization that we will have by July 19 should allow us to reduce restrictions even more,” he stated.

Mr Gove also stated that after July 19, he wants “as few restrictions as possible,” but that he will be “led by clinical advice from doctors and scientists.”

“I want as few limitations as possible, but I’m not an epidemiologist or a virologist, so I’ll listen to those who are and weigh their advise in the balance,” he stated when asked if mask-wearing will be used this winter.

Sir Simon Stevens, the chief executive of NHS England, announced that all adults over the age of 18 should be able to arrange a vaccination “before the end of this week,” with the NHS aiming to provide second doses to two-thirds of adults by July 19.

Labour has blamed the government of incompetence in dealing with Covid variations, citing slack border regulations as an example. (This is a brief piece.)