Gove claims that the Prime Minister will not allow a referendum on Scotland before the general election.

Boris Johnson “can’t imagine” granting a second vote on Scottish independence before the next general election, according to senior Cabinet minister Michael Gove.

Mr Gove, who is in charge of battling the independence movement, said the Prime Minister’s priority was to recover from the pandemic “over the lifespan of this parliament.”

His remarks, which are certain to enrage the SNP, appear to go farther than other ministers who have stated that another referendum is inappropriate at this time.

The next general election is not scheduled until May 2024, according to the Fixed Term Parliaments Act, though Mr Johnson is committed to scrapping the act, which would allow him to visit the country sooner.

Mr Gove claimed in an interview with The Daily Telegraph that there was “no circumstance” in which Mr Johnson would allow a referendum before the election in May 2024.

When asked if he believes there will be no referendum before the 2024 election, he said, “I can’t see it.”

After pro-independence parties secured a majority in the Scottish Parliament elections in May, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon stated a second referendum was “a matter of when, not if.”

Attempting to take the discourse on to constitutional divide seemed to me to be at best risky, at worst stupid.

Mr Gove’s action may increase the likelihood that the SNP will attempt to stage a unilateral referendum without Westminster’s assent, which would almost surely result in a legal battle.

Mr Gove, on the other hand, believed that discussing a referendum at a time when the UK was still recuperating from the coronavirus pandemic was “foolish.”

“For the duration of this parliament, the Prime Minister is absolutely focused on ensuring that we improve economic opportunity, that we give people the ability to make more of their lives, and that they take control of their destinies. That is, after all, what the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom should be focused on,” he says. (This is a brief piece.)