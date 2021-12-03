Gov. Tony Evers of Wisconsin has vetoed five abortion-related bills, including three in 2019.

As abortion battles heat up across the country, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers vetoed five anti-abortion measures on Friday.

The laws, all of which were sponsored by Republicans, were vetoed by the Democratic governor, who claimed that they were restrictive of reproductive rights. Evers is standing for re-election in 2022, and has made access to healthcare for women, including abortion, a major campaign issue. Due to a lack of votes in the legislature, the Republicans who wrote the laws are unable to override the veto.

“I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again today: as long as I’m governor, I will veto any legislation that rolls back the clock on reproductive rights in our state—and that’s a promise,” Evers tweeted in announcing the vetoes.

Some of the bills he vetoed were re-written versions of ones he was presented with in 2019. One measure proposed penalizing doctors with criminal charges if they fail to provide medical care to babies who survive abortion attempts in exceedingly rare situations. Another law that was reintroduced would have forced doctors to advise women seeking medicine-induced abortions to take only one capsule to keep the pregnancy alive. The third bill, introduced in 2019, would have prohibited abortions on the basis of sex or race.

These vetoes come while the fate of Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court decision that made abortion legal in the United States, is in doubt. The Supreme Court is now examining issues involving a variety of laws across the country that would prohibit abortion on various levels.

Republican legislators did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Failure to comply with the unsuccessful abortion attempt law is a felony punishable by up to six years in jail.

Intentionally causing the death of a child born alive as a result of an abortion would also be made a felony punishable by life in prison under the law.

Doctors argue that the proposition is a problem in search of a solution. They and other opponents claimed that babies are almost seldom born alive following failed abortion attempts, and that when they are, doctors are already ethically and legally obligated to try to save them.

Supporters of the bill claimed that it will clear up any legal ambiguities.

