Gov. Ron DeSantis proposes a new budget that includes a $5,000 incentive for police officers who relocate to Florida.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis unveiled his new budget proposal for 2022 on Thursday, which includes $5,000 signing bonuses for experienced law enforcement professionals who relocate to the state.

In his opposition to vaccine mandates and attitudes toward police in cities and states run by Democrats, DeSantis, a Republican, had vowed to pay bonuses to cops who relocated to the state.

The same signing incentive is available to inhabitants of the state who choose to join law enforcement forces. Increased compensation for both entry-level and experienced law enforcement officers are also part of the budget proposal.

The budget proposal, dubbed the “Freedom First Budget,” totals $99.7 billion. He credited his opposition to COVID lockdowns and regulations for the state’s financial health.

“In Florida, freedom works. “We’re proud of that, we’re happy of being recognized as a free state, and I believe the economic results have been very, very favorable,” DeSantis said at a Tallahassee news conference.

DeSantis also requested pay raises for state employees, with nearly half a billion dollars set aside for it. Furthermore, public school teachers and principals will receive $1,000 incentives, and the minimum teacher wage will be raised to $47,500. DeSantis did not ask for an increase in the state’s college and tuition costs.

This is DeSantis’ final budget before his re-election campaign. There is no need for legislative permission. The House and Senate, on the other hand, are under Republican control and have previously cooperated with DeSantis to meet his budget goals.

The governor’s budget proposes a number of temporary state tax vacations, which he claims are required to offset rising gas prices and inflation, which he blames on Democratic Vice President Joe Biden. DeSantis is largely expected to run for president in 2024.

For next summer, he proposed a five-month freeze on the state’s gas tax, a weeklong exemption from sales taxes on some outdoor recreational goods, and 10-day exemptions from sales taxes on school supplies and disaster preparedness items like generators.

“Floridians need relief from inflation, which has exploded in numerous sectors of our economy,” DeSantis stated on Thursday. “And while we can’t change the policies that are causing it in Washington, we can do our best to help.” This is a condensed version of the information.