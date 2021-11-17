Gov. Kristi Noem’s daughter claims that scrutiny has destroyed her family’s real estate business.

According to the Associated Press, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem’s daughter announced Tuesday that she is leaving the real estate appraiser business following an investigation into whether her mother used her influence to assist her earn her license.

Kassidy Peters, Noem’s daughter, wrote to Secretary of Labor Marcia Hultman, denouncing the Government Operations and Audit Committee’s investigation of her mother’s license.

Peters was denied an enhanced appraiser license by a state agency last year. Noem and Peters met with state workers in charge of the application shortly after. Peters’ license was approved four months later.

Noem argued that the meeting had nothing to do with the license, and that Peters and state officials had previously signed a pre-meeting agreement outlining a plan to resubmit her application.

Peters was subpoenaed by the legislative committee for the agreement to confirm the date. According to the Associated Press, Peters leaked the document one week before the meeting.

The Associated Press received a copy of Peters’ letter to Hultman. According to Peters, she would surrender her appraiser license by the end of the year because the investigation “has successfully wrecked my business.” “I am writing you now to convey my dissatisfaction and frustration that questions and misconceptions about the Appraiser Certification Program continue to harm my good name and professional reputation,” Peters wrote.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

A request for comment was sent to the governor’s office, which forwarded it to the Department of Labor and Regulation. The department, in response, sent a letter to lawmakers from Hultman, accusing AP of conveying “the impression I testified at the hearing that there was an arrangement in place with Ms. Peters prior to the hearing.” Hultman claimed that an Associated Press reporter crafted a “inaccurate and deceptive narrative” and that she “never remotely gave the notion” that the agreement had been signed prior to the meeting during her testimony.

According to the Associated Press, Hultman stated that the agreement was signed prior to the meeting. In October, she told lawmakers that state regulators had reached an agreement that would allow Peters to pursue additional education and resubmit work samples for assessment to ensure compliance with federal standards.

Sherry Bren, the former head of the Appraiser Certification Program, was also involved, according to Hultman. This is a condensed version of the information.