Gov. Kristi Noem Calls Podcaster Matt Walsh’s Misogyny “Horrible”: “Eyes Up Here”

Kristi Noem, the governor of South Dakota, slammed Republican podcast host Matt Walsh for what she called “terrible misogyny” in his statements before instructing him, “eyes up here.”

After the Daily Wire host decried her decision not to prohibit businesses from imposing COVID-19 vaccine obligations, the Republican Governor fired back in a tweet on Wednesday.

Her stance contrasts with that of fellow Republican governors Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott, who both banned businesses from forcing customers to show proof of vaccination, which irritated Walsh.

“Kristi Noem is a really lovely woman, so she’s got that going for her,” Walsh remarked on his eponymous show on Wednesday.

“As far as I can tell, that’s the only reason she was ever considered a potential frontrunner in 2024. Everything she’s gotten from conservative media is predicated solely on the fact that she’s an extraordinarily attractive woman, which she is.”

“But you know, I don’t think she gets any of the buzz if you put 50 pounds on her and another 20 years on her,” he continued. Because, aside from that, she’s simply a typical corporatist establishment Republican who doesn’t want to do anything.”

Gov. Noem, on the other hand, retaliated in a tweet, claiming that the Daily Wire presenter made misogynistic remarks about her.

Instead of debating the correct role of government and how it isn’t conservative to tell people how to run their businesses, @MattWalshBlog resorted to heinous misogyny.

August 25, 2021 — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem)

"Eyes up here, Matt," says the narrator.

“Eyes up here, Matt,” says the narrator.

In a follow-up tweet, Walsh clarified his remarks, saying, “I mentioned that Kristi Noem only gets talked up because she’s gorgeous.” These words offended a lot of people, including Kristi.

“I’ve had some time to think about it, and after much deliberation, I just want to express my great regret that you’re all such a bunch of silly, whiney babies.”

