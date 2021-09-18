Gov. Jim Justice of West Virginia has threatened to ‘line the body bags up’ if people do not get vaccinated.

During a press conference on Friday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice warned that if people do not get vaccinated against COVID-19, the state will be “lining the body bags.”

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, only 45.4 percent of all West Virginians have been completely vaccinated against the virus, making it one of the least-vaccinated states in the country. Since July, the state has observed an increase in COViD-19 cases, similar to the rest of the country.

On Friday, the state had an average of 1,933 new cases each day over the previous seven days. According to Johns Hopkins data, that number was only 49 on July 1.

Justice, a Republican who has long advocated for the COVID-19 vaccine, reaffirmed that he wants West Virginians to get the vaccine, calling it “the only thing” in his “arsenal” that can help the state, which recorded a “overwhelming” 74 additional COVID-19 deaths on Friday.

“We’re either going to hurry to the fire and get vaccinated right now, or we’re going to pile the corpse bags up until we have enough individuals with natural immunities and enough people who have been vaccinated,” he said.

If people do not get vaccinated, Justice warned, “they’ll keep dying,” and “we’ll just keep piling the body bags up and lining them up and lining them up.”

Nonetheless, unlike the federal government, Justice does not intend to impose a vaccine mandate for workers. “Local control is working, and it is functioning well,” he said in August.

The Republican leader expressed his displeasure with the unvaccinated at the time. “West Virginia, it’s too late. You can’t say, ‘Oh, we should have gotten vaccinated,’ because it’s too late. What happened in West Virginia can’t be stopped now. However, getting vaccinated can save your life and the lives of others around you.”

In a press conference earlier this month, Justice slammed untested anti-vaccination claims, asking, “Why in the world do we have to come up with these crazy ideasâ€”and they’re insane ideasâ€”that the vaccine has something in it and it’s tracing individuals wherever they go?”

