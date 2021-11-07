Gov. Jay Inslee of Washington promises zero-emission public fleets, citing “extreme weather.”

Washington state’s automobiles will all be totally electric by 2040, in the latest effort to reduce carbon emissions and mitigate the effects of climate change.

Washington Governor Jay Inslee signed an executive order on Sunday mandating that the state’s light-duty fleet be zero-emission by 2035. His administration said in a statement that the state’s medium and heavy-duty fleets will have until 2040 to make the switch.

When vehicles with internal combustion engines (ICE) have “reached the end of their useful life,” Inslee’s executive order states that they must be replaced with battery-powered electric vehicles.

By 2025, electric vehicles will power 40% of state-owned light-duty fleets. If a battery-powered electric car is not available, the state will prefer the lowest-emission, most cost-effective option available, which may include hybrid electric vehicles.

The current rate of mitigation, according to the executive order, is insufficient to limit the worst effects of climate change. It cautioned that the effects are already being felt in Washington state, citing the wildfires that ravaged sections of the Pacific Northwest earlier this year.

The order stated, “Washington State is already seeing the effects of climate change, such as more frequent extreme weather events and longer, more deadly wildfire seasons.”

The action, according to Inslee, is a “concrete, meaningful” strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and reach net-zero by 2050.

“We will lead the charge on decarbonizing the transportation industry together with the rest of the leaders here and those everywhere else today who are committed to this struggle,” he said in a statement.

Inslee quoted a UN assessment warning that the world might witness a temperature rise of nearly 2.7 degrees Celsius by the end of the century, significantly more than the 1.5 degrees that international leaders seek to achieve.

Greenhouse gas emissions, which are considered a primary driver of climate change, are predicted to grow 16 percent by 2030, according to the research, which was released in September and updated in October.

The report showed that “the world is on a catastrophic road to 2.7 degrees [Celsius] of heating,” according to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Climate change, according to scientists, could have severe consequences such as flooding, excessive heat and weather, and drought if it is not handled.

