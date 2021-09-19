Gov. Greg Abbott’s approval rating has plummeted, with 54 percent now believing the state is on the wrong track.

Since taking office, Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott’s approval rating has plummeted to new lows, and a majority of Texans say the Lone Star state is now on the wrong road.

According to a new poll conducted by The Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler, only 45% of Texans approve of Abbott’s job as governor, down 14 percentage points from his popularity rating when the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged the state and killed over 60,000 people.

Furthermore, a record number of Texans say the state is on the wrong track, according to the survey. Only 44% of respondents say Texas is on the right track, while 54% believe the state is heading in the wrong direction. That’s a higher negative response rate than just two weeks ago, when a record-breaking 52 percent thought the state was headed in the wrong direction.

Abbott’s approval rating has dropped since he recently passed conservative legislation on abortion, weapons, and COVID-19 regulations.

In recent weeks, the Republican governor has taken steps to ban abortions after six weeks, enable residents to carry concealed pistols without permits, and prohibit critical race theory from being taught in schools. Respondents were split on these hot-bed issues, according to the survey.

Nearly half of Texans believe the new abortion law should be repealed, while the other half believe it should remain in place. Another 50% indicated they were against the concealed carry regulation, while 56% said schools should be allowed to teach critical race theory and “discuss how past examples of discrimination in our laws connect to disparities today.”

Abbott also signed into law an election reform earlier this month that critics say is meant to make voting more difficult for people of color.

Texas now has the highest average daily COVID infection rate in the United States.

According to data from The New York Times, the state has averaged almost 15,000 new infections every day over the last two weeks. On a daily basis, around 13,000 persons are admitted to hospitals with COVID, with 286 Texans dying as a result. As coronavirus cases continue to rise, the state is one of few that only has 10% or fewer ICU beds available.

