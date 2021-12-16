Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas is the most recent governor to defy the Pentagon’s vaccine mandate for the National Guard.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced on Thursday that he will refuse to implement the Department of Defense’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for state National Guard personnel.

Abbott said in a letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Thursday that he urged the state’s adjutant general in October to follow an executive order he signed barring vaccine mandates in Texas.

According to Abbott, the Texas National Guard’s adjutant general, Major General Tracy R. Norris, “will not discipline any guardsman in Texas for opting not to receive the vaccine.”

“They will have only President [Joe] Biden and his Administration to blame if unvaccinated guardsmen suffer any severe consequences within the State of Texas,” Abbott stated.

According to Military Times, Austin stated in late November that members of the National Guard who have not been vaccinated will be ineligible for federal training and pay.

“In the face of escalating global threats and a border crisis exacerbated by the Biden Administration, this propensity to hollow out the National Guard is unacceptable,” Abbott wrote.

“The state of Texas will not make its guardsmen comply with the current COVID-19 immunization mandate. If the federal government continues to threaten the Texas National Guard with defunding, I will use every legal instrument at my disposal as Governor to defend these American heroes “Added he.

“The department doesn’t have a response, beyond saying that we’ve received the letter and will reply in due time,” a representative for the Department of Defense said in response to The Washington Newsday’s request for comment on Abbott’s letter.

Other GOP governors have come out against the Biden administration’s vaccine demand for National Guard soldiers.

Governors Mark Gordon of Wyoming, Mike Dunleavy of Alaska, Kim Reynolds of Iowa, Tate Reeves of Mississippi, and Pete Ricketts of Nebraska wrote a joint letter to Austin on December 14 arguing that “setting punishment requirements for refusing to be COVID-19 vaccinated, and requiring separation from each state National Guard if unvaccinated are beyond your constitutional and statutory authority.”

The governors stated that “the National Guard is under the direction and control of the Governor of each state unless those members are called to active service,” as stated by the US Supreme Court.

