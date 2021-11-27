Gottlieb criticizes the United States’ travel ban on African countries due to the Omicron Variant as “counterproductive.”

Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb described the United States’ decision to ban travel from South Africa and seven other nations in reaction to the new COVID Omicron version as “counterproductive” on Friday.

On Twitter, Gottlieb said it’s “wonderful” that the world is paying attention to Omicron as it prepares to tackle the new variety, but he cautioned that implementing tight travel restrictions will backfire.

“However, imposing punitive travel restrictions on afflicted countries is unhelpful in the short and long run, undermining present containment efforts and discouraging future sharing,” he stated on Twitter.

Beginning November 29, President Joe Biden has barred travel from South Africa, Eswatini, Mozambique, Malawi, Lesotho, Namibia, Zimbabwe, and Botswana.

After consulting with his chief medical advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and the COVID response team, the president made the decision as a “precautionary measure.”

“We don’t know enough to impose economically and socially destructive policies on SA and other countries,” Gottlieb said in another tweet denouncing the travel ban. “Ready, fire, aim” isn’t a good public-health strategy. Incoming traveler vaccination and testing measures could be appropriate. Absolute travel prohibitions can cause more harm than good.” Biden advised fully vaccinated Americans to obtain their COVID vaccine booster doses and asked for global vaccinations to stop the spread of the new strain that originated in South Africa, according to a White House statement released on Friday.

In response to the Omicron variant, Japan, Israel, and the United Kingdom have all implemented temporary air travel restrictions.

Similarly, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that the European Commission is considering collaborating with EU states to impose aviation travel restrictions from the southern African region.

South African officials, meanwhile, have echoed Gottlieb’s reservations about applying travel restrictions too quickly.

According to The Guardian, South Africa’s health minister Joe Phaahla criticised these moves on Friday, saying that the government was transparent in sharing the news about the new variation with the globe after experts in the country discovered it earlier this week.

According to the journal, Phaahla remarked during a press conference that “the same countries who are adopting this kind of knee-jerk, draconian reaction are battling their own waves.”

