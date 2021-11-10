Gosar claims that a video of him killing AOC demonstrates a fight against the ‘Policy Monster of Open Borders.’

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) has justified a video in which he kills Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) as a depiction of his fight against “the policy monster of open borders.”

Since releasing the video to Twitter on Sunday, Gosar has faced a barrage of criticism. Gosar, Ocasio-Cortez, and President Joe Biden’s features are superimposed on anime characters in the video. As the video closes, Gosar is seen beheading Ocasio-Cortez with a sword before moving on to attack Biden. The footage prompted calls for Gosar’s arrest or expulsion from Congress.

Gosar published a statement on Tuesday stating that the film “symbolizes the war for America’s soul.” He claimed that Ocasio-Cortez symbolizes “the Democrats’ open border amnesty agenda featured in” Biden’s Build Back Better social spending package, referring to her as “a proud member of the open border caucus.”

"I do not advocate for violence or harm towards any member of Congress or Mr. Biden," Gosar stated. "The video depicts the fight that will take place on the House floor next week and symbolizes the battle for America's soul when Congress takes up Mr. Biden's massive $4 trillion spending bill, which includes amnesty for millions of illegal aliens already in our country, and was not meant to depict any harm or violence against anyone portrayed in the anime." "The caricature is not intended to be a targeted assault on Representative Cortez or Mr. Biden," he continued. "It's a cartoon with a metaphorical meaning. It's not like that in real life. Rep. Gosar is unable to fly. The cartoon's hero goes after the monster, the open-borders policy monster." Gosar had earlier in the day tweeted an image dismissively urging those who were angered by the cartoon to "relax." On Monday, Ocasio-Cortez called Gosar "a scary member I work with who fundraises for Neo-Nazi organisations" in response to his anime video. Gosar is "very fragile," according to Ocasio-Cortez, who claims that his "self idea relies on the myth that he was born superior since deep down he knows he couldn't open a pickle jar or read a full book by himself." Despite the fact that the Build Back Better Act does not address immigration,