Gorka Marquez, of Strictly Come Dancing, responds to fans who claim he doesn’t get along with his partner Katie McGlynn.

After spectators said that he and his partner Katie McGlynn “don’t get along,” Gorka Marquez retaliated.

After some fans claimed they seemed off with each other after landing in the dance off, the Strictly Come Dancing star responded to followers on social media.

“Gorka seemed irritated, and Katie was scarcely clapping,” one wrote. Last week, I felt they seemed a little odd with each other, but this week it was blatant.”

The EncroChat gang made £182,000 from their cocaine and heroin business.

Gorka, on the other hand, responded by uploading a photo of the two on his Instagram account.

“Not the best feeling to be in the Dance Off, but I couldn’t be more proud of you @katiexmcglynn and how you gave it your all on that floor,” she wrote.

“Sorry to see @mr njonesofficial and @nina.wadia depart the show, they both had so much to offer…

Instagram

“Thank you to everyone who voted and supported us; it means the world to us. We will continue to work hard and give our all.

“And to those who believe we aren’t progressing, keep thinking it.”

@bbcstrictly @katiexmcglynn

“Feeling lucky and honored to still be in the show and to be performing with the best partner @gorka marquez again next week!!,” Katie McGlynn wrote with a photo of the two.

“Huge congrats to @nina.wadia and @mr njonesofficial for all that you’ve accomplished; you’re both fantastic! I’m going to miss you all a lot; you’re all b****y brilliant!

“I appreciate the judges’ kindness and have taken all of their suggestions and opinions into consideration…

“As well, thank you to everyone who voted or supported us this week! For Movie Week, we’ll be bigger and better… Prepare your popcorn!

“#strictly #teamkorka” is a phrase that can be used to describe a group of people who

Gorka’s fiancée Gemma Atkinson congratulated him, saying, “On to the next one!” C’mon!”

Fans have also expressed their admiration for the couple.

“I believe you’re fantastic!” one person wrote. I couldn’t believe you were in the bottom two!”

“Shouldn’t have been in bottom delighted you’re rescued your pair,” said another.