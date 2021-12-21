Gorka Marquez of Strictly Come Dancing raises concerns about a mysterious health issue.

Gorka Marquez, a pro on Strictly Come Dancing, was hospitalized only days before Christmas.

Fans were concerned when the dancer posted a series of photos showing him hooked up to an IV drip and eating hospital cuisine.

He wore a hoodie, a baseball cap, and a face mask to hide his exhaustion.

Shirley Ballas is ‘anxious’ as she reveals news on Strictly Come Dancing.

“I was looking forward to Christmas at Home but that was an exciting 24h in Hospital,” he wrote in the post, which he shared with his 684,000 followers.

“@glouiseatkinson believes it was an excuse to avoid doing all the Christmas wrapping…

“Anyway… everything is fine, and I’m back at home with my little nurse, enjoying cookies and cuddles.”

Thank you to the Fairfield Hospital Doctors and Nurses for being so kind to me.

“FELIZ NAVIDAD!!!” says the narrator.

Other Strictly contestants and celebrity acquaintances wished him well in the comments on Instagram.

“Get well soon, gorks,” Amy Dowden remarked.

“I hope you’re all right Gorksybabes,” stated finalist John Whaite.

“Noo!” exclaimed Katie McGlynn. “Hope you’re doing well,” she said, adding a sad face and a heart emoji.

It comes only three days after he returned to the Strictly dance floor for the grand final, when EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis took home the trophy.

It’s unknown why he was in the hospital, but he appears to be on the mend and back at home.