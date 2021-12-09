‘Gorilla Glue Girl’ Gets Stem Cell Therapy To Fix Her Hair Problems.

The “Gorilla Glue Girl” is back in the doctor’s office after her hair fell out due to a botched color job.

Tessica Brown of Louisiana, who went famous after gluing her ponytail with Gorilla Glue, shared her newest hair disaster on Instagram earlier this month. Brown revealed that she dyed her hair after seeing some greys. When she washed her hair after applying the colour, it began to fall out as she rinsed it.

“My hair is coming out in clumps as I rinse it out. It clumps together and falls out in clumps “Brown said, clumps of her hair in her hands.

“Look, it’s just starting to fall out. And I have no idea. It appears to have melted. I’m done with it, “Brown continued.

The dye’s ingredients apparently reacted with the chemicals used to remove the strong adhesive from her hair previously. Brown’s spokesperson, Gina Rodriguez, said the chemical reaction caused the hair to come out.

Brown had stem cell therapy on Wednesday at the La Fue Hair Clinic in Pasadena, California. She told the New York Post, “I’m just praying that it works.”

Brown’s hair was restored using a combination of platelet-rich plasma (PRP) and stem cell therapy, according to Jacques Abrahamian, a hair specialist at the facility. She could spend anything from $4,000 to $6,000 on the operation.

“PRP repairs and rejuvenates the follicles by using her own growth hormones and platelets found in her blood,” Abrahamian told the Post. “Stem cell treatment, the king of natural healing and repair, is the other method.” During the treatment, a small needle was used to inject a mixture of PRP and stem cells into the afflicted area of Brown’s scalp to aid hair growth. In around six to nine months, Abrahamian thinks the surgery would stop the shedding and help Brown regain some of her prior hair density.

Brown experienced an adverse reaction to the chemical paraphenylenediamine, which is often used in conventional hair coloring, according to the hair specialist. “At this point, I’m simply afraid,” Brown replied when asked if she would try dyeing her hair again. Brown launched her hair care line after becoming viral in February for misusing Gorilla Glue as a hair spray, according to CNN. Her products, she adds, are produced with all-natural components that have helped her reclaim her hair.