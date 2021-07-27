‘Gorgeous’ Matalan’s £24 suit is being dubbed a ‘steal’ by customers.

After seeing it online, Matalan customers are swooning over one of the retailer’s new summer dresses.

With warmer weather on the approach, Matalan has gone to social media to share their new animal print co-ord, which is proving to be a hit with customers.

Matalan keeps its customers up to date with the latest fashion and homeware items, and this week it shared a snapshot of their Pink Animal Print Co Ord top and skirt.

“Best dressed goes to @emshelx,” Matalan commented beside the photographs. To make this matching animal pattern co-ord yours, simply tap.”

The blouse is £10 and the skirt is £14 on Matalan’s website; the set is priced separately.

Many of Matalan’s Instagram followers were eager to respond in the comments area after seeing the photo on social media.

“Love this two piece,” one person wrote beneath the image, which received over 3,000 likes.

“Loving this! Xxx,” said another, and a third added, “This is gorgeous.”

“The dress is a steal!!,” said a fourth shopper.

“I need to get to Matalan,” a fifth added, and a sixth said, “Ohhhhh, I like that.”

Matalan’s Pink Animal Print Co Ord top costs £10 and is available here.

The Animal Print Co Ord Midi Skirt is priced at £14 and can be purchased here.

Here’s where you can find a Matalan store near you.