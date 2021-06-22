Gordon Ramsay’s daughter has sparked rumors that she may be joining Love Island.

After following new Love Island competitor Hugo Hammond on Instagram, Gordon Ramsay’s daughter hinted that she would be entering the villa.

Holly Ramsay, Ramsay’s other daughter, was rumored to be in the line-up for 2021 but was not included in the announcement yesterday.

In her Instagram story, Holly Ramsay debunked the rumors, saying, “Thanks for all the beautiful comments, but no, I’m certainly not appearing on Love Island.”

Hugo Hammond, a competitor on Love Island 2021, is the show’s first ever disabled contestant.

Following England disabled cricketer and new islander Hugo Hammond on Instagram, Holly’s older sister Megan, 23, revived the idea of one of the Ramsay sisters making an appearance.

Despite the fact that the entire list of participants has already been revealed, Megan might still enter the villa as a surprise bombshell islander.

Hugo, 24, is a PE teacher from Hampshire and the first physically challenged competitor on Love Island.

He previously represented England PD, the national physical disability cricket team, in cricket.

Hugo, a P.E teacher and cricketer, has been alone for a while and has found it difficult to get back into dating because to Covid-19 restrictions. He hopes to utilize his time in the Love Island villa to change his luck.

“I saw it as an opportunity to have an incredible summer and put myself back out there,” he added.

The athletic singleton is the first physically impaired competitor on the show’s history.

“I was born with clubfoot,” he remarked, explaining his ailment. When I was younger, I had a number of operations. Only when I’m walking barefoot can you tell. I’ve got a really short achilles heel. I walk slightly on my tip toes.”

Despite being born with clubfoot, Hugo has gone on to have a successful sporting career, playing cricket for England PD (Physical Disability).

When he isn’t travelling all over the world to play cricket with his team, Hugo teaches secondary school students P.E, a job he says he “absolutely love[s]”.

“I love all my sports. It’s been great to be able to pass on that enthusiasm to be physically active to the younger generation and hopefully they. Summary ends.