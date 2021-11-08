Gordon Ramsay will take over Jamie Oliver’s Liverpool eatery.

Gordon Ramsay is planning to open a new restaurant in the heart of Liverpool.

The famed chef will take over a vacant premises in Liverpool ONE, which was previously home to Jamie Oliver’s Italian restaurant.

When almost a decade in existence, Jamie’s restaurant closed in May 2019 after the chain went into administration.

After more than two years of being vacant, signs have been placed in the unit announcing the entrance of a new venue.

With his restaurant Bread Street Kitchen, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is preparing to take over.

Gordon’s name appears with the restaurant’s name on signs in the venue’s window. Staff applications are now being accepted at the venue.

Bread Street Kitchen joins Gordon Ramsay’s other restaurants in London, Ealing, Edinburgh, and elsewhere.

The exact date of the opening has yet to be disclosed.