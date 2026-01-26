Gordon McQueen’s Family Calls for Football Reform Following CTE Inquest Findings

The family of former Scotland footballer Gordon McQueen has urged football authorities to take stronger action to protect players after an inquest found that heading the ball was “likely” to have contributed to the brain injury that led to his death. McQueen, a central defender who played for Leeds United and Manchester United, passed away in June 2023 at the age of 70, having suffered from mixed vascular dementia and chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).

CTE Linked to Repetitive Heading

The coroner’s report concluded that McQueen’s prolonged exposure to heading the ball during his 16-year football career likely played a significant role in the development of CTE, a degenerative brain condition associated with repeated head impacts. The inquest revealed that McQueen had become frail in his later years, ultimately succumbing to pneumonia, which was aggravated by his dementia and CTE. His family has since spoken out about the dangers of heading in football, with his daughter, TV presenter Hayley McQueen, saying that her father believed the condition was linked to his years on the pitch.

“It should have been a turning point many, many years ago when we learned the same thing with Jeff Astle,” Ms McQueen said, referencing another footballer whose death was linked to head trauma. “I hope my dad’s legacy will not only be his contributions to football on the pitch but also the lessons we can learn from this to protect future generations.”

During the inquest, Professor Willie Stewart, a consultant neuropathologist, confirmed that McQueen’s high exposure to heading footballs contributed to his condition. “CTE is only caused by repeated impact,” said Judith Gates, founder of Head Safe Football, emphasizing the need to reduce such impacts in the sport.

McQueen’s family, despite their grief, have voiced their continued love for football, advocating for changes that would make the sport safer. They are calling for clubs and coaches to adhere to guidelines on heading and for more education about the risks involved. The family also hopes to see potential legislation to mitigate further brain injuries in future generations of players.

The McQueen family’s fight echoes the ongoing concerns in football over head injuries. With more former players coming forward with similar symptoms, many fear that the problem could be much more widespread than previously understood, particularly among those who played during the 1970s and 1980s.

In the wake of McQueen’s death, the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) has faced criticism for not providing support during his later years, with his daughter accusing the union of neglecting their calls for help. “We had to deplete my parents’ savings to seek private care,” Ms Forbes, McQueen’s sister, said. “The PFA gave us nothing.” The family hopes that McQueen’s case will lead to wider changes in the footballing community to ensure that the next generation of players is better protected from the long-term consequences of head trauma.