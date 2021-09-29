Gordon, Gino, and Fred are three friends. ITV’s announcement has disappointed Greek fans.

Fans of Gordon, Gino, and Fred Go Greek are overjoyed that the show has returned, but are dissatisfied by the series’ brevity.

On Monday, October 4th, their Greek adventure will resume for the second and final time.

Gordon Ramsay, Gino D’Acampo, and Fred Sirieix go to Athens, Greece’s capital, in a vintage VW campervan, after enjoying some of the best food the Greek islands have to offer.

A souvlaki competition, racing in a historic Olympic stadium, a visit to an award-winning bio-dynamic vineyard, drinking liquid Greek salad drinks at one of the world’s top bars, and seeing beehive nuns are among the highlights, according to the Birmingham Mail.

Viewers have expressed their desire for more and have raced to comment.

“I wish Gordon, Gino, and Fred was just a continuous series, adore them three together,” one admirer said.

“Best programme on television – after Gogglebox,” commented another.

“One of my favorite programs,” one woman tweeted. I WISH it was available all year. “I donâ€TMt think I could handle a year with @Ginofantastico & @fredsirieix1!!,” Gordon Ramsay said.

The famous chefs visited the Greek islands in the first episode, which aired on Monday, but Athens is their next stop.

The guys learn that, in addition to being the home of democracy and the cradle of western civilisation, it is also the birthplace of high-concept cuisine, which is still being reinvented.

So, naturally, they’ll be eating some local specialties while competing in a souvlaki cook-off, visiting an award-winning bio-dynamic vineyard, sampling liquid Greek salad drinks, and even meeting beekeeper nuns.

Gordon will challenge Gino and Fred to a sprint around the Panathenaic Stadium, which will include some non-foodie antics.