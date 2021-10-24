GOP Senator: Trump’s ‘Best Thing’ to Help Party Win Majorities Is to Focus on the Future.

Senator Roy Blunt of Missouri, a Republican, said on Sunday that the 2020 election “was what it was,” and that the “greatest thing” outgoing President Donald Trump could do to help Republicans in the midterm elections is “speak about the future.”

Blunt made the remarks during an appearance on NBC’s Meet the Press. Andrea Mitchell, the show’s host, questioned him about a comment Trump made on Thursday, in which he said: “The uprising took place on Election Day, November 3rd. The Protest was held on January 6th!” “Was there an uprising on election day?” Mitchell enquired of Blunt.

“The election, I believe, was what it was. You go through a process to determine whether or not the early reports were correct, and we went through that process “According to Blunt.

“I believe that talking about the future is the best thing President Trump could do to help us win majorities in 2022. And he can play a significant role in this 22′ endeavor, but I believe it is better to focus on the future rather than the past in every election “Added he.

President Joe Biden and the Democrats, according to Blunt, are providing Republicans with “plenty of stuff to speak about.”

He stated, “We don’t need to keep focused on the past.”

Mitchell added, “But the Republicans are.” “Republicans continue to talk about the past incorrectly.” “I’m not one of them, and I don’t believe many Republicans in the Senate are either. I believe we’re discussing horrible tax policies, bad environmental policies, and the nationalization of the electoral process “Added he.

“There are plenty of topics for us to discuss, and I believe we are doing so.”

Mitchell asked Blunt if Trump “keeps denying the reality of the election and of Joe Biden being the president,” if that should “disqualify him from being a candidate, as he suggests he wants to be in 2024,” and if that should “disqualify him from being a candidate, as he suggests he wants to be in 2024.”

“Well, as you know, there are constitutional rules regarding being a candidate, and expressing beliefs that other people disagree with is not one of them,” Blunt said.

“He can run for president if he wants to,” he said, “but I think what President Trump could do right now that would be most beneficial is focus on policies that aren’t functioning.”

