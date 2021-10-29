GOP ‘outrage’ over Biden’s talks to compensate separated migrant families at the border.

A reported proposal to give hundreds of thousands of dollars in compensation to families that suffered as a result of former President Donald Trump’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy has been slammed by prominent Republicans.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the departments of justice, homeland security, and health and human services are among the agencies considering $450,000 settlements per person affected by the policy that resulted in families being split at the US-Mexico border.

Since spring 2018, Border Patrol agents have detained and imprisoned parents accused of unlawfully entering the United States. Images of children being taken away from their families and placed in shelters aroused outrage.

A federal judge in California ordered the government to reverse its policy and reunite families in June 2018. According to CBS News, some 5,500 children were separated from their families, but an estimated 1,000 have yet to be reunited with their families.

According to the Journal, lawyers for 940 families said the separations caused long-term emotional hardship and suffering to both parents and children.

While President Joe Biden is under pressure to keep a campaign promise to reverse Trump’s anti-immigration legacy, some prominent Republicans have condemned the compensation rumors on Twitter.

Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina tweeted: “When I read this, I almost fell out of my chair. I sincerely hope that this reporting is incorrect for the sake of our country. This would be a HORRIBLE thing to do. ” In his tweet, Donald Trump Jr. used more expressive language, writing: “Holy Sh*t!!!” He then went on to make a wide attack on Democrats. He went on to say, “You lost your business, your career, and family members whose funerals you couldn’t attend.” “The IRS wants to audit you because the government offered you $2000 if you had $600 in your bank account, but if you’re inconvenienced by coming here illegally, you’ll get $450,000 each!” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia tweeted about a potential $1 billion charge if the “reparations” are not paid.

“All the while, Biden maintains the border open, allowing more individuals to illegally enter,” she added.

