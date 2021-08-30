GOP Nominee promises that school boards pushing masks will be physically removed by “strong men.”

Steve Lynch, the Republican Party of Pennsylvania’s candidate for Northampton County executive, appeared to pledge on Sunday to use physical force to oppose local school mask laws.

“Forget about bringing data to these school boards. Lynch said during a “Freedom Rally” against mandates in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, as captured on video by Freedomnews.tv.

He continued, “I’m going in with 20 strong men and I’m going to give them an option: they can leave or they can be eliminated.”

Lynch ran on a platform of fighting back against what he considers to be government overreach. He has identified himself as a supporter of liberty, small companies, and property owners in his community.

On the day of the incident on the US Capitol, he attended former President Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” demonstration, though he said he did not partake in any violence. According to The Morning Call, Lynch has promoted unsubstantiated allegations on social media that the Capitol riot was orchestrated by liberal radicals, as well as the similarly debunked conspiracy theory that President Joe Biden did not win the 2020 election fairly.

Lynch opposes school boards requiring students and school personnel to wear face masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Northampton County has the fifth-highest daily average number of new COVID cases in Pennsylvania as of last week. Last Thursday, the county school board agreed to make masks compulsory for students, employees, and visitors.

“Northampton School board, I’m coming for you and so are many other parents,” Lynch wrote on Facebook in response to news of the board vote on August 26. You will be removed, and I will not stop fighting until you are removed.”

He also referred to members of the school board as “want tobe rulers.”

He repeated the same message during the gathering on Sunday. “School boards, you are done,” he told the gathering. You’ve completed your task.”

"Where have all the men gone? Men. Wake awake and take a whiff of the coffee. Let's get started. Make men great once more. Make guys into men once more. Men, men, men. Men, let's go; I need you," he added.