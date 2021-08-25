GOP members of the House Oversight Committee said Attorney General Garland should investigate the Afghan president.

House Oversight and Reform Committee Republicans are pressing the Biden administration to look into accusations that former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani departed Kabul with duffel bags full of cash.

In a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland on Tuesday, ranking GOP committee member Rep. James Comer (Ky.) and ranking Republican on the Subcommittee on National Security Rep. Glenn Grothman (Wisc.) voiced worries that Ghani may have “embezzled from accounts funded by U.S. taxpayer dollars.”

“The US must do everything in its power to seize any illegally obtained funds that President Ghani corruptly embezzled,” Comer and Grothman wrote. “The US should bring him to court if he misappropriated money from their original purposes.”

“Not only did President Ghani escape Afghanistan prematurely, contributing to the fast fall of the American-backed democratic government in Kabul, but he also brought duffle bags full of cash totaling $169 million dollars with him,” the legislators stated.

Ghani was branded by the congressmen as a “coward and a thief.” They argued that if Ghani embezzled any funds from the Afghan government, he was “likely embezzling U.S. taxpayer funds.” They pointed out that American tax dollars had funded $145 billion in aid to Afghanistan over the past two decades, along with another $837 billion spent on funding war efforts, arguing that if Ghani embezzled any funds from the Afghan government, he was “likely embezzling U.S. taxpayer funds.”

“It is critical that corrupt foreign government officials are not allowed to profit themselves with U.S. taxpayer money meant to protect the Afghan people’s welfare and security,” they wrote. “This is especially true in the case of President Ghani, whose rash and cowardly acts are thought to have hastened the Taliban’s takeover of the country and overthrow of the Afghan government.”

Comer and Grothman demanded that Garland meet with them on August 31 to answer questions regarding whether Ghani misappropriated any US monies and, if so, whether the US has any plans to recover them. On the same day, Republican legislators wrote an identical letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Ghani had gone with four cars and a helicopter full of cash, according to the Russian embassy in Kabul, and had been forced to leave money that would not fit on the airport runway. Later, Afghanistan’s envoy to Tajikistan claimed as much. This is a condensed version of the information.