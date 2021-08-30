GOP Concerns About Afghan Refugee Vetting Are “Dog Whistle Crap,” According to Tony Evers.

According to the Associated Press, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers dismissed Republican concerns about the vetting process for thousands of Afghan migrants being processed via Fort McCoy as “dog whistle bullshit.”

Last Monday, Evers, a Democrat, toured the military base that is housing refugees and met with some of the Afghan refugees. Republicans, he continued, are “vastly misinformed” when it comes to the vetting procedure for those migrants.

“Or they like to raise the specter that maybe some of those little kids I saw at Fort McCoy are terrorists, or maybe those adults who were working hand in hand with our soldiers and airmen in Afghanistan are terrorists, even though they’ve been vetted four, five, or six times even before they left Afghanistan,” Evers said. “It’s dog whistle nonsense to me, and we don’t need any of it.”

According to WISN-TV, the majority of the refugees at the site formerly worked for the US government.

“There were some people in danger, including some of those people,” Evers told WISN. “So it was a bit of a mixed bag, but they’ve screened them a few times. When they arrive, they are vetted. When they were in Europe, they were vetted. They were screened while in the United States, so I’m convinced that what’s going on is correct.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, have slammed the vetting procedure and warned that terrorists may enter the country. Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson questioned whether the refugees at Fort McCoy had been thoroughly vetted after a tour of the base last week, calling White House assurances about the process “lipstick on a pig.”

Evers said he didn’t have an update on how many refugees have been transferred to Fort McCoy, but that it can house up to 10,000 people. He made his remarks during a Democratic Party bus tour. Wisconsin Republican congressmen toured the base on Friday and predicted that 3,000 refugees would arrive by the end of the day.

On Monday, public affairs personnel at Fort McCoy refused to take direct phone calls enquiring about the refugees and did not react immediately. This is a condensed version of the information.