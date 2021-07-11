Google’s Doodle on Sunday has a Euro 2020 graphic.

Google has unveiled a new Doodle for Sunday, a visual that covers the search engine’s home page, honoring England’s match against Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

The flags of both countries are displayed over a football pitch at the Goodle Foodle.

According to a Google spokeswoman, “The Google Doodle for today honors the UEFA Euro Cup final between Italy and England, which begins today at Wembley Stadium in London.

“Today’s match is the high-stakes finale of a month of world-class soccer, and the winner will be crowned Euro Cup champions in 2020. Who will it be this time?

“Wishing both teams the best of luck!”

A Google Doodle is a one-time change to the logo on Google’s homepages to recognize festivals, events, accomplishments, or notable historical individuals from a certain country.

The first Google Doodle was created by co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin to commemorate the 1998 edition of the long-running annual Burning Man festival in Black Rock City, Nevada, and to warn users of their absence in case the servers crashed.

Following that, until 2001, when Page and Brin asked public relations officer Dennis Hwang to design a logo for Bastille Day, Google Doodles were created by an independent contractor.

Since then, the Doodles have been organized and released by a group of employees known as “Doodlers.”

Doodles were neither animated or hyperlinked at first; they were simply photos with hover text discussing the subject or wishing a happy holiday season.

By the beginning of the decade, the frequency and intricacy of doodles had increased. The first animated Google Doodle was created in January 2010 to celebrate Sir Isaac Newton.

Soon after, the first interactive Doodle, honoring Pac-Man, appeared, and Doodles began to include hyperlinks, usually leading to a search results page for the Doodle’s subject.

Google has over 2,000 regional and international Doodles on its homepages by 2014, many of which featured guest artists, musicians, and personalities.

By the end of 2019, the “Doodlers” team had developed over 4,000 doodles on Google homepages all across the world.

