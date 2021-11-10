Google to Pay Billions for Antitrust Violations in Europe, Suggesting Big Tech Fines in the Future

On Wednesday, the European Union’s Commissioner for Competition won a victory over Google after a court dismissed the internet giant’s appeal of a $2.8 billion antitrust ruling. This decision comes amid an effort to rein in big tech’s power.

In 2017, Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager filed a complaint against Google, alleging that the firm utilized its price comparison shopping tool to acquire an unfair competitive advantage over smaller competitors.

According to Reuters, Google’s two other antitrust challenges could be dismissed soon as a result of this precedent.

One of these issues revolves around Google’s strategy of compelling smartphone makers to take a bundle of the company’s apps, even if they just needed a handful, and prohibiting them from selling handsets with modified versions of Google’s Android operating system. In the other instance, the EU claimed that Google inserted restrictive conditions into contracts with companies that used its AdSense advertising service in order to keep competitors out of the market.

Following the victory, the EU issued the following statement, indicating its intention to remain focused on the impending appeals.

“The Commission will continue to use all measures at its disposal to address the role of huge digital platforms on which businesses and users rely to access end users and access digital services,” according to a statement from the Commission.

Reuters stated that this verdict might have an impact on antitrust proceedings taken against America’s other technology behemoths, in addition to Google’s impending cases. Vestager’s investigations into Amazon, Apple, and Facebook are still ongoing.

Vestager launched a probe into Amazon’s possible preferential treatment of its own products over those of suppliers that sell their wares on the platform. The corporation is “involved in preliminary conversations” with the commissioner, according to Reuters, and has offered concessions.

Vestager is investigating whether Apple’s requirements for app developers regarding the distribution of their apps in the App Store violate EU competition rules. Vestager is also investigating if Facebook exploited data obtained from advertisers to enhance its Marketplace in a way that gave it an unfair competitive advantage over competitors.

