Google Maps Street View captured a woman’s X-rated position.

As the automobile passes by, three more women can be seen standing at the fence, watching.

One woman, dressed in a grey jumpsuit and wearing trainers, can be seen pointing at the woman and posing cheekily.

The three women standing outside the fence just before the shot is taken look to be waiting for the car to pass so that the moment can be captured at the perfect time.

Two of them appear to be conversing with the woman on the threshold, while the woman in the grey jumpsuit waits behind her back.

Another angle, which is said to have been taken after the bold photograph, shows three women beyond the fence conversing with one another.

Google’s cars are equipped with mounted cameras that allow for 360-degree photography for usage in Google Maps.

The cameras take a lot of photos while also gathering GPS data, which allows each photograph to be matched to its location.

When the images from each camera collide, special software ‘stitches’ them together to create a map.

The automobile also contains three lasers that reflect off buildings and other objects, allowing Google to construct 3D maps.

Google’s street view photos are updated on a regular basis.