Google Blocks Over a Dozen Ads on Abortion Pill Reversal by Anti-Abortion Groups.

Google announced on Wednesday that it has blacklisted an anti-abortion group called Live Action’s ad for abortion pill reversal (APR). On Tuesday afternoon, a spokeswoman for the search engine said the advocacy group’s ad featuring a video describing human development in the womb had been reinstated.

In an email to This website, Google spokesperson Christa Muldoon said, “Under our advertisements policy, we do not accept ads that promote dangerous health claims.” “This includes assertions about the safety of the abortion reversal pill.”

Muldoon said Live Action’s promotional campaign, “Baby Olivia,” was restricted for less than 24 hours before being restored Tuesday afternoon. “Baby Olivia” is an animation created to present a medically realistic portrayal of a baby’s development in the womb.

Lila Rose, the founder and president of Live Action, announced early Tuesday that Google had taken down all of the organization’s web ads. On Twitter, Rose uploaded an image of Google’s notice, which informed the group that the ads were no longer allowed due to “unreliable assertions.”

The now-banned Abortion Pill Reversal ads were permitted by @Google and ran for more than four months, costing over $170,000 and leading hundreds of mothers to the abortion pill reversal hotline.

Abortion campaigners realized the ads were having an impact, so they demanded that Google take them down.

September 14, 2021 — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose)

Other Live Action ads that Rose described as showing “man on the street” type interviews with people discussing their anti-abortion sentiments were also disallowed.

Rose told This website, “Google has pushed itself into the abortion debate and picked a winner.” “And it’s based on pro-abortion ideology rather than science. The truth is that with the FDA-approved bio-identical hormone Progesterone, abortion pill reversal has worked for over 2,000 women.”

Following Rose’s statement, a slew of Twitter users chastised Google for its censorship.

Twitter user Gladius Maximus tweeted, “@Google Do better,” while Bonnie Mahnke shared Live Action’s original tweet reporting Google’s ad shutdown with the comment “INSANE!!!!!!!”.

“It’s absurd that Google has prohibited @LiveAction from advertising the abortion reversal pill while allowing abortion providers to do so. @Google, what happened to CHOICE?!!” another user stated.

