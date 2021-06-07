Good vaccination news “makes my heart sing,” says Sturgeon.

The news that the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine has been authorized for use in anyone over the age of 12 makes Nicola Sturgeon’s heart sing.

Following an assessment of the jab’s safety, quality, and effectiveness, Scotland’s First Minister welcomed the announcement by the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) that it could be administered in younger age groups.

Under-16s, on the other hand, are unlikely to receive the vaccine anytime soon, according to Ms Sturgeon.

Given the current state of the economy, any positive news on vaccines is welcome.

When asked about the decision, she expressed her delight and stated that the Scottish Government would seek advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisations (JCVI) on how to include younger people in the vaccination rollout.

“Any good news on vaccines makes my heart sing,” Ms Sturgeon said during the Government’s coronavirus briefing.

“And I believe anything good news on vaccines is welcome right now, given the more problematic data we’re seeing.

“I believe it is very good news.”

“We always follow the recommendations of the JCVI, and we always have,” she continued, “but we have to wait for that.”

“And then, if a choice is made to vaccinate that age range, we’ll have to think about the supply implications, how long it will take given vaccine supplies, and how we’ll plan the program to go in that direction.

“There are still some steps to be taken there,” says the narrator.

“The MHRA decision this morning does not indicate that children in that age group will be vaccinated next week or in a few weeks; there is still work to be done in that area.

“However, there is good news. Anything positive about the vaccination, in my opinion, is excellent news.”

Professor Jason Leitch, Scotland’s national clinical director, said he expected a response from the JCVI “pretty swiftly,” but added, “I don’t see 12 to 15-year-olds being vaccinated this week or next week.”

"We're still in the quiet.