Good Morning Britain will not return to television after the holidays, leaving many befuddled.

The show Good Morning Britain has been taken off the air for the time being.

The morning discussion program, which is usually presented by Susanna Reid, Ben Shephard, Kate Garraway, and Adil Ray, had a schedule adjustment over the holidays on ITV.

GMB was scheduled to return on our screens yesterday morning, but it didn’t, leaving some viewers perplexed.

Regular viewers took to Twitter to express their dissatisfaction with the show.

“Where is @[email protected]?!?” Dave wondered. Isn’t it true that the news doesn’t stop between Christmas and New Year’s? Instead, for some reason, we’ve got James Martin’s Saturday Morning on a Wednesday morning!!” As Arista put it, “@GMB This week, why isn’t Good Morning Britain on? You’re on today, according to printed TV magazines. I’m guessing you’ve had a staffing issue?” “All I want is Good Morning Britain!” Lisa exclaimed. ITV has decided to postpone GMB’s return for another week due to concerns about the coronavirus.

“GMB was intended to be on screen from Wednesday 29th to Friday December 31, 2021, but because to the pandemic and to protect our employees, we have opted to give them a longer vacation,” an ITV spokesman stated.

“GMB will not be broadcasting next week, but will return on January 4, 2022.”

Because the day prior is a bank holiday, Good Morning Britain will return on a Tuesday.