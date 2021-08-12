Good Morning Britain will be hosted by Richard Bacon in the interim.

Richard Bacon will take the place of Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain.

Next Monday, the former host of The Big Breakfast will join the GMB presenting team.

According to The Mirror, Richard did a stint on the ITV breakfast program two years ago and will now return.

Richard, who hosted The Big Breakfast on Channel 4 from 1999 to 2002, remarked, “Not only am I returning to London this month to guest present Good Morning Britain, but being back on British breakfast broadcasting also feels like going home.”

Next Wednesday, he’ll be joined by Charlotte Hawkins, Kate Garraway on Thursday and Friday, and Ranvir Singh on Monday, August 23.

“I can’t wait to meet the team again and am very much looking forward to my time on the show with Kate, Ranvir, and Charlotte,” Richard, who hosted Blue Peter in 1997 and 1998, said.

Since Piers, 56, left the show after failing to apologise for comments about Meghan Markle, Bill Turnbull, Richard Madeley, and former Labour spin doctor Alastair Campbell have filled in.

“Our combination of guest hosts with our amazing family of presenters has been a terrific success over the recent months,” GMB editor Neil Thompson said.

“We’re thrilled that Richard will be able to join us this summer.”

“ITV is utilizing these guest presenter slots to see what works and what doesn’t,” a source claimed. “Bacon is a mouthwatering prospect.”