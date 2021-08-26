Good Morning Britain makes a humiliating error by mistaking Preston for Liverpool.

This morning, Good Morning Britain made an embarrassing gaffe when they mistaken Preston for Liverpool.

The current affairs show is now hosted by a rotating cast of guest presenters, with Charlotte Hawkins and Ranvir Singh hosting Thursday’s broadcast.

One of the key items in today’s edition was the news that Greggs is the latest fast food company to experience food shortages.

‘They are noticing temporary delays in supply for some components,’ according to a bakery spokesman, affecting the availability of various products in store.

Nick Dixon, a news correspondent, was on the scene outside a Greggs shop to provide more details on how the bakery is dealing with a poultry supply shortage.

The current affairs show claimed to be reporting from outside one of the businesses in Liverpool, but an observant Twitter user felt the background looked familiar from another area in the North West.

“GMB reporting chicken shortages at Greggs, the banner says live at Liverpool but I’m sure that’s Preston,” Phil Birkenhead commented. It’s impossible to miss Brucianni’s in the background.”

Later in the show, Good Morning Britain returned to Nick Dixon, and the viewer was proven correct when the location banner in the upper left corner of the screen was updated to Preston.