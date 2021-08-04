Good Morning Britain is in serious water after viewers slammed today’s show’s coverage.

After today’s show was dominated by news from the Olympics, viewers of Good Morning Britain were enraged.

Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway hosted the most recent edition of the ITV news broadcast, and the news frequently focused on Team GB’s outstanding achievement in the Tokyo Olympics.

After admitting yesterday that he was overcome with emotion while watching Team GB’s victory in sailing, the Tipping Point host said that the performances had moved him to tears once more.

On today’s GMB, Kate Garraway gives an update on her husband Derek’s struggle with extended Covid.

The accomplishment of 13-year-old skating phenom Sky Brown, who became Britain’s youngest ever UK medal winner, was celebrated in segments on today’s broadcast.

Olympian Keely Hodgkinson, who earned a silver medal in the Women’s 800m, was also interviewed by Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway.

However, not all viewers were thrilled with the Olympics coverage, and several flocked to Twitter to vent their frustrations.

“No end of Olympics stuff, so @GMB switched off yet again,” one user said. One method of losing viewers. #GMB”

“Just turned on #GMB Olympics, Olympics, Olympics…” wrote another.

“@GMB,” said a third. I’m giving up; Olympic stuff isn’t “breaking news,” so please tell your presenters to keep it for genuine news. I’m not going to watch that one more time.”